CenterPoint Energy, Inc. [CNP] saw a change by 0.13% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $23.13. The company is holding 527.12M shares with keeping 501.33M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 2.89% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -25.79% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -15.66%, trading +3.29% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 527.12M shares valued at 1.8 million were bought and sold.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. [NYSE:CNP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.10.

Fundamental Analysis of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. [CNP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. [CNP] sitting at +8.83 and its Gross Margin at +12.78, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.23, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.80%. Its Return on Equity is 9.64, and its Return on Assets is 2.47. These metrics suggest that this CenterPoint Energy, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.79 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.12. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. [CNP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.20 and P/E Ratio of 17.28. These metrics all suggest that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.38. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.85 and its Current Ratio is 0.99. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. [CNP] has 527.12M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $12.18B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.48 to 31.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.59, which indicates that it is 5.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.11. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is CenterPoint Energy, Inc. [CNP] a Reliable Buy?

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. [CNP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.