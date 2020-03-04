The share price of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. [NASDAQ: CODX] inclined by $17.81, presently trading at $14.36. The company’s shares saw 1969.16% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $0.69 recorded on 03/03/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as CODX jumped by +232.41% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -33.98% compared to 10.04 of all time high it touched on 02/28/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 340.49%, while additionally gaining 1067.48% during the last 12 months. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $4.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -9.86% decrease from the current trading price.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. [NASDAQ:CODX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.81.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. [CODX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Co-Diagnostics, Inc. [CODX] sitting at -15328.65 and its Gross Margin at -50.73.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 224.60, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 122.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -13.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 713.80, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Co-Diagnostics, Inc. [CODX] earns $1,996 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.95 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.01. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.44 and its Current Ratio is 0.45. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. [CODX] has 30.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $431.66M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.69 to 21.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1969.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.54. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Co-Diagnostics, Inc. [CODX] a Reliable Buy?

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. [CODX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.