Continental Resources, Inc. [NYSE: CLR] opened at $18.09 and closed at $18.09 a share within trading session on 03/03/20. That means that the stock dropped by -3.65% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $17.43.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Continental Resources, Inc. [NYSE: CLR] had 6.35 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.94M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 12.73%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 5.95%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $14.77 during that period and CLR managed to take a rebound to $52.03 in the last 52 weeks.

Continental Resources, Inc. [NYSE:CLR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.09.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Continental Resources, Inc. [CLR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Continental Resources, Inc. [CLR] sitting at +28.24 and its Gross Margin at +32.50, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.70%. These measurements indicate that Continental Resources, Inc. [CLR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.60%. Its Return on Equity is 12.04, and its Return on Assets is 4.91. These metrics suggest that this Continental Resources, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.92.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.69. Continental Resources, Inc. [CLR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.89, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.10 and P/E Ratio of 8.38. These metrics all suggest that Continental Resources, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.29. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.82 and its Current Ratio is 0.90. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Continental Resources, Inc. [CLR] has 342.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.97B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.77 to 52.03. At its current price, it has moved down by -66.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.23, which indicates that it is 12.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 20.54. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Continental Resources, Inc. [CLR] a Reliable Buy?

Continental Resources, Inc. [CLR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.