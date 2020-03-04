Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. [NASDAQ: PLAY] shares went higher by 9.53% from its previous closing of $30.11, now trading at the price of $32.98, also adding 2.87 points. Is PLAY stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.33 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PLAY shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 26.08M float and a -12.89% run over in the last seven days. PLAY share price has been hovering between $59.60 and $29.09 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. [NASDAQ:PLAY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 03/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. [PLAY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. [PLAY] sitting at +14.22 and its Gross Margin at +19.08, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.92, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.70%. Its Return on Equity is 28.96, and its Return on Assets is 9.49. These metrics all suggest that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. [PLAY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 101.45. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.90. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 12.67, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 97.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.07 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.32. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.35, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. [PLAY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.08 and P/E Ratio of 11.69. These metrics all suggest that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. [PLAY] earns $78,600 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 78.03 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.02. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.26 and its Current Ratio is 0.37. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. [PLAY] has 30.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $923.77M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.09 to 59.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.03, which indicates that it is 9.98% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.33. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. [PLAY] a Reliable Buy?

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. [PLAY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.