Energy Transfer LP [ET] took an upward turn with a change of -2.37%, trading at the price of $11.55 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 29.24 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Energy Transfer LP shares have an average trading volume of 19.42M shares for that time period. ET monthly volatility recorded 4.16%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 8.48%. PS value for ET stocks is 0.56 with PB recorded at 1.40.

Energy Transfer LP [NYSE:ET]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.83.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Energy Transfer LP [ET]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Energy Transfer LP [ET] sitting at +13.56 and its Gross Margin at +14.84, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.70%. Its Return on Equity is 16.93, and its Return on Assets is 3.82. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ET financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.99 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.86. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.56.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.58. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 1.02.

Energy Transfer LP [ET] has 2.61B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $30.14B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.91 to 15.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.58, which indicates that it is 8.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Energy Transfer LP [ET] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Energy Transfer LP [ET], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.