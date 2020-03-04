Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE: NVST] shares went lower by -3.16% from its previous closing of $25.63, now trading at the price of $24.82, also adding -0.81 points. Is NVST stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 5.21 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of NVST shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 158.12M float and a -6.34% run over in the last seven days. NVST share price has been hovering between $33.30 and $24.61 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE:NVST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.63.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] sitting at +10.56 and its Gross Margin at +55.10, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.70%. Its Return on Equity is 5.20, and its Return on Assets is 3.63. These metrics suggest that this Envista Holdings Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.97.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.42 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.07. Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.17 and P/E Ratio of 17.07. These metrics all suggest that Envista Holdings Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.46. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.02 and its Current Ratio is 1.41. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] has 163.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.05B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.61 to 33.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 0.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.30. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] a Reliable Buy?

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.