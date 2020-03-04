Facebook, Inc. [FB] took an upward turn with a change of 1.28%, trading at the price of $188.27 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 6.79 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Facebook, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 15.94M shares for that time period. FB monthly volatility recorded 2.66%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.72%. PS value for FB stocks is 7.39 with PB recorded at 5.24.

Facebook, Inc. [NASDAQ:FB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $185.89.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Facebook, Inc. [FB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Facebook, Inc. [FB] sitting at +41.00 and its Gross Margin at +81.94, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.10%. These measurements indicate that Facebook, Inc. [FB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 29.46, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.50%. Its Return on Equity is 19.96, and its Return on Assets is 16.02. These metrics all suggest that Facebook, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Facebook, Inc. [FB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 10.96. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 9.88, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.30. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,449.30, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 9.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.31 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.52, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Facebook, Inc. [FB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.79, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.26 and P/E Ratio of 29.31. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Facebook, Inc. [FB] earns $1,573,072 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.27 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.61. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.40 and its Current Ratio is 4.40. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Facebook, Inc. [FB] has 2.81B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $522.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 159.28 to 224.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.06, which indicates that it is 4.72% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.95. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Facebook, Inc. [FB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Facebook, Inc. [FB], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.