Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] took an upward turn with a change of 0.00%, trading at the price of $24.44 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.5 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Fifth Third Bancorp shares have an average trading volume of 4.85M shares for that time period. FITB monthly volatility recorded 2.88%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 5.64%. PS value for FITB stocks is 2.86 with PB recorded at 0.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ:FITB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.44.

Fundamental Analysis of Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] sitting at +32.71, this company’s Net Margin is now 32.60%. These measurements indicate that Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.40%. Its Return on Equity is 13.30, and its Return on Assets is 1.58. These metrics suggest that this Fifth Third Bancorp does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 76.60. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.59.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.45, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.06. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.05.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] has 732.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $17.91B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.73 to 31.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.34, which indicates that it is 5.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.05. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.