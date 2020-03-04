The share price of Fox Corporation [NASDAQ: FOX] inclined by $31.79, presently trading at $30.71. The company’s shares saw 3.71% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $29.61 recorded on 03/03/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as FOX fall by -6.46% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -8.08% compared to -2.12 of all time high it touched on 02/26/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -15.47%. Fox Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $51.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 20.79% increase from the current trading price.

Fox Corporation [NASDAQ:FOX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.79.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Fox Corporation [FOX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fox Corporation [FOX] sitting at +21.35 and its Gross Margin at +33.80.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fox Corporation [FOX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 67.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.60. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 11.98, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 67.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.83 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.55. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26. Fox Corporation [FOX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.01 and P/E Ratio of 10.73. These metrics all suggest that Fox Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Fox Corporation [FOX] earns $1,479,091 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.99 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.70. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.12 and its Current Ratio is 3.78. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Let’s now turn our attention to trading performance: Fox Corporation [FOX] has shares outstanding. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.61 to 41.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.59. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fox Corporation [FOX] a Reliable Buy?

Fox Corporation [FOX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.