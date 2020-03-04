Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] saw a change by 6.08% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.64. The company is holding 175.37M shares with keeping 143.06M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 27.78% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -92.32% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -81.07%, trading +28.00% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 175.37M shares valued at 1.61 million were bought and sold.

Gulfport Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:GPOR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.60.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] sitting at +11.63 and its Gross Margin at +15.85.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.02, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -50.00%. Its Return on Equity is -86.26, and its Return on Assets is -40.15. These metrics suggest that this Gulfport Energy Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.90. Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.67.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.23. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.68 and its Current Ratio is 0.68. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] has 175.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $105.63M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 8.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -92.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.21, which indicates that it is 25.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 16.13. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] a Reliable Buy?

Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.