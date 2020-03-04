Huntington Bancshares Incorporated[HBAN] stock saw a move by -0.64% on Thursday, touching 6.67 million. Based on the recent volume, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of HBAN shares recorded 1.03B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] stock could reach median target price of $15.00.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] stock additionally went down by -1.81% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -7.30% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of HBAN stock is set at -12.46% by far, with shares price recording returns by -15.51% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, HBAN shares showcased -5.06% decrease. HBAN saw -20.03% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 4.95% compared to high within the same period of time.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ:HBAN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.58.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] sitting at +30.31, this company’s Net Margin is now 31.80%. These measurements indicate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.10%. Its Return on Equity is 12.32, and its Return on Assets is 1.30. These metrics suggest that this Huntington Bancshares Incorporated does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 105.60. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.65, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.45, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.75 and P/E Ratio of 9.89. These metrics all suggest that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.02.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] has 1.03B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $12.92B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.91 to 15.63. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 4.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.43, which indicates that it is 5.94% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.31. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.