Aflac Incorporated[AFL] stock saw a move by 0.17% on Thursday, touching 1.37 million. Based on the recent volume, Aflac Incorporated stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of AFL shares recorded 748.66M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Aflac Incorporated [AFL] stock could reach median target price of $54.00.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] stock additionally went down by -7.11% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -15.98% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of AFL stock is set at -11.68% by far, with shares price recording returns by -20.99% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, AFL shares showcased -13.65% decrease. AFL saw -24.09% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 3.55% compared to high within the same period of time.

Aflac Incorporated [NYSE:AFL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $43.33.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Aflac Incorporated [AFL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Aflac Incorporated [AFL] sitting at +20.96, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.80%. These measurements indicate that Aflac Incorporated [AFL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.50, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.00%. Its Return on Equity is 12.61, and its Return on Assets is 2.17. These metrics suggest that this Aflac Incorporated does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Aflac Incorporated [AFL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 22.68. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 18.49, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.46, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. Aflac Incorporated [AFL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.24 and P/E Ratio of 9.80. These metrics all suggest that Aflac Incorporated is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.15. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.58.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] has 748.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $32.44B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 41.92 to 57.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.74, which indicates that it is 5.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.05. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Aflac Incorporated [AFL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Aflac Incorporated [AFL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.