Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated[CORT] stock saw a move by -7.11% on Thursday, touching 3.08 million. Based on the recent volume, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CORT shares recorded 121.13M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT] stock could reach median target price of $15.50.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT] stock additionally went down by -7.67% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -3.08% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CORT stock is set at -3.61% by far, with shares price recording returns by -4.29% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CORT shares showcased -2.62% decrease. CORT saw -29.75% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 28.59% compared to high within the same period of time.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [NASDAQ:CORT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.22.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT] sitting at +36.41 and its Gross Margin at +98.20, this company’s Net Margin is now 30.70%. These measurements indicate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 34.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 24.00%. Its Return on Equity is 29.11, and its Return on Assets is 26.02. These metrics all suggest that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.29 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.19. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.73, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.78 and P/E Ratio of 15.97. These metrics all suggest that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.85. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 7.77 and its Current Ratio is 7.91. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT] has 121.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.55 to 17.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.07, which indicates that it is 6.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.