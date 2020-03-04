The share price of Investors Bancorp, Inc. [NASDAQ: ISBC] inclined by $10.97, presently trading at $11.00. The company’s shares saw 9.45% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $10.05 recorded on 03/03/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as ISBC fall by -1.35% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -2.40% compared to -0.15 of all time high it touched on 02/26/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -8.98%, while additionally dropping -12.35% during the last 12 months. Investors Bancorp, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $14.21. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.21% increase from the current trading price.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. [NASDAQ:ISBC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.97.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Investors Bancorp, Inc. [ISBC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Investors Bancorp, Inc. [ISBC] sitting at +26.22, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.50%. These measurements indicate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. [ISBC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.30%. Its Return on Equity is 6.95, and its Return on Assets is 0.74. These metrics suggest that this Investors Bancorp, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Investors Bancorp, Inc. [ISBC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 229.33. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 69.64, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.67.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.04.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. [ISBC] has 246.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.71B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.05 to 12.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.98, which indicates that it is 4.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Investors Bancorp, Inc. [ISBC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. [ISBC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.