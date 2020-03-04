New York Community Bancorp, Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] gained by 0.96% on the last trading session, reaching $11.56 price per share at the time. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. represents 478.16M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.47B with the latest information.

The New York Community Bancorp, Inc. traded at the price of $11.56 with 1.52 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of NYCB shares recorded 4.68M.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. [NYSE:NYCB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.45.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. [NYCB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. [NYCB] sitting at +27.70, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.90%. These measurements indicate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. [NYCB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. [NYCB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 221.16. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.86, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 35.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.46, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.73.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.04.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. [NYCB] has 478.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.47B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.38 to 13.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.24% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.88, which indicates that it is 4.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is New York Community Bancorp, Inc. [NYCB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. [NYCB], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.