Noble Energy, Inc. [NBL] took an upward turn with a change of -3.89%, trading at the price of $15.19 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 10.1 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Noble Energy, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 5.86M shares for that time period. NBL monthly volatility recorded 4.91%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 7.90%. PS value for NBL stocks is 1.64 with PB recorded at 0.86.

Noble Energy, Inc. [NASDAQ:NBL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.80.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Noble Energy, Inc. [NBL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Noble Energy, Inc. [NBL] sitting at -0.68 and its Gross Margin at +9.57, this company’s Net Margin is now -34.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.18, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -6.40%. Its Return on Equity is -16.95, and its Return on Assets is -7.04. These metrics suggest that this Noble Energy, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Noble Energy, Inc. [NBL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 92.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.03, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.44. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -0.08, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 90.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.00 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.32. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.62, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39. Noble Energy, Inc. [NBL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.43, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.94.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Noble Energy, Inc. [NBL] earns $1,922,436 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.52 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.20. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.66 and its Current Ratio is 0.69. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Noble Energy, Inc. [NBL] has 478.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.26B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.29 to 28.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.70, which indicates that it is 7.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 21.36. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Noble Energy, Inc. [NBL] a Reliable Buy?

Noble Energy, Inc. [NBL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.