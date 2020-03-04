Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] dipped by -5.54% on the last trading session, reaching $33.62 price per share at the time. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. represents 212.88M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.16B with the latest information.

The Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. traded at the price of $33.62 with 5.7 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of NCLH shares recorded 2.40M.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $35.59.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] sitting at +18.06 and its Gross Margin at +33.14, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.40%. These measurements indicate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.00%. Its Return on Equity is 14.91, and its Return on Assets is 5.83. These metrics all suggest that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.14 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.28. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.91, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.94 and P/E Ratio of 7.81. These metrics all suggest that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.41. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.12 and its Current Ratio is 0.15. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] has 212.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.17 to 59.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.92, which indicates that it is 10.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 19.84. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.