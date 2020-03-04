Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. [NASDAQ: OCUL] shares went higher by 25.64% from its previous closing of $5.46, now trading at the price of $6.86, also adding 1.4 points. Is OCUL stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.59 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of OCUL shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 42.80M float and a +31.85% run over in the last seven days. OCUL share price has been hovering between $5.82 and $2.35 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. [NASDAQ:OCUL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.46.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 03/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. [OCUL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. [OCUL] sitting at -2970.75 and its Gross Margin at -38.24.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -112.79, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -97.40%. Its Return on Equity is -193.41, and its Return on Assets is -93.37. These metrics suggest that this Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. [OCUL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 69.10. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.86, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.94. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -34.00, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 69.10.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 79.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. [OCUL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.61.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. [OCUL] earns $11,916 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.32 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.03. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 6.11 and its Current Ratio is 6.14. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. [OCUL] has 46.91M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $256.13M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.35 to 5.82. At its current price, it has moved up by 17.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 191.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.06, which indicates that it is 11.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74.77. This RSI suggests that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. [OCUL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. [OCUL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.