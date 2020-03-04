Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [NYSE: OHI] opened at $39.51 and closed at $39.39 a share within trading session on 03/03/20. That means that the stock gained by 1.40% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $39.94.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [NYSE: OHI] had 3.05 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.76M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.49%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 2.18%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $34.64 during that period and OHI managed to take a rebound to $45.22 in the last 52 weeks.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [NYSE:OHI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $39.39.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI] sitting at +37.21 and its Gross Margin at +65.78, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.20%. These measurements indicate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.90%. Its Return on Equity is 9.00, and its Return on Assets is 3.71. These metrics suggest that this Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 124.20. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.40, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.43. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.66, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 124.20.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.57 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.93. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 15.73, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.68 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI] has 230.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.64 to 45.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.39, which indicates that it is 4.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.