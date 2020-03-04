The share price of PayPal Holdings, Inc. [NASDAQ: PYPL] inclined by $109.76, presently trading at $112.00. The company’s shares saw 18.51% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $94.51 recorded on 03/03/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as PYPL jumped by +2.78% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -2.11% compared to 3.03 of all time high it touched on 03/03/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -3.63%, while additionally gaining 13.66% during the last 12 months. PayPal Holdings, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $130.64. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 18.64% increase from the current trading price.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. [NASDAQ:PYPL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $109.76.

Fundamental Analysis of PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL] sitting at +14.55 and its Gross Margin at +52.28, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.80%. These measurements indicate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.00%. Its Return on Equity is 15.24, and its Return on Assets is 5.20. These metrics all suggest that PayPal Holdings, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 29.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 22.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 22.19, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.40.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 34.89 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.51, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 28.18 and P/E Ratio of 54.01. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL] earns $755,776 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.70 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.37. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.43 and its Current Ratio is 1.43. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL] has 1.17B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $128.86B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 94.51 to 124.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.93, which indicates that it is 5.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.46. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.