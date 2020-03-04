Planet Fitness, Inc. [NYSE: PLNT] stock went down by -0.92% or -0.63 points down from its previous closing price of $68.48. The stock reached $67.85 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, PLNT share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -16.41% in the period of the last 7 days.

PLNT had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $71.35, at one point touching $67.42. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $71.35. The 52-week high currently stands at $88.77 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 9.90% after the recent low of $56.14.

Planet Fitness, Inc. [NYSE:PLNT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $68.48.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Planet Fitness, Inc. [PLNT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Planet Fitness, Inc. [PLNT] sitting at +34.11 and its Gross Margin at +45.55, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.20%. These measurements indicate that Planet Fitness, Inc. [PLNT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 24.23, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.50%. Its Return on Assets is 7.67.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 108.20.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 23.91 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.70.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.45. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.71 and its Current Ratio is 3.71. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Planet Fitness, Inc. [PLNT] has 96.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.55B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 56.14 to 88.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.75, which indicates that it is 5.79% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.45. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Planet Fitness, Inc. [PLNT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. [PLNT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.