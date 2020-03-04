Ralph Lauren Corporation [NYSE: RL] dipped by -1.10% on the last trading session, reaching $106.43 price per share at the time. Ralph Lauren Corporation represents 71.02M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.56B with the latest information.

The Ralph Lauren Corporation traded at the price of $106.43 with 3.35 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of RL shares recorded 953.25K.

Ralph Lauren Corporation [NYSE:RL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $107.61.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] sitting at +11.29 and its Gross Margin at +57.02, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.73, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.40%. Its Return on Equity is 12.78, and its Return on Assets is 7.13. These metrics all suggest that Ralph Lauren Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 28.11. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 21.94, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.55. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 17.95, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 27.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.86 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.93. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.52 and P/E Ratio of 12.37. These metrics all suggest that Ralph Lauren Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] earns $259,794 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.16 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.31 and its Current Ratio is 3.00. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] has 71.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.56B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 82.69 to 133.63. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.08, which indicates that it is 5.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.