The share price of Raymond James Financial, Inc. [NYSE: RJF] inclined by $80.23, presently trading at $76.87. The company’s shares saw 5.39% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $72.94 recorded on 03/03/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as RJF fall by -15.24% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -15.20% compared to -13.72 of all time high it touched on 02/27/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -12.25%, while additionally dropping -4.35% during the last 12 months. Raymond James Financial, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $104.67. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 27.8% increase from the current trading price.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. [NYSE:RJF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $80.23.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Raymond James Financial, Inc. [RJF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Raymond James Financial, Inc. [RJF] sitting at +17.22 and its Gross Margin at +94.05, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.00%. These measurements indicate that Raymond James Financial, Inc. [RJF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.49, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.30%. Its Return on Equity is 15.94, and its Return on Assets is 2.70. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates RJF financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Raymond James Financial, Inc. [RJF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 382.89. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 79.29, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 64.74. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 15.86, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 37.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.91 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 15.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.03, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.82. Raymond James Financial, Inc. [RJF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.73, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.83 and P/E Ratio of 10.45. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Raymond James Financial, Inc. [RJF] earns $422,316 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.66 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.21.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. [RJF] has 143.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.52B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 72.94 to 102.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.42, which indicates that it is 5.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.08. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Raymond James Financial, Inc. [RJF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. [RJF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.