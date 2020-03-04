Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc.[SBRA] stock saw a move by 0.62% on Thursday, touching 3.32 million. Based on the recent volume, Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SBRA shares recorded 211.68M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. [SBRA] stock could reach median target price of $22.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. [SBRA] stock additionally went down by -7.63% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -8.84% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SBRA stock is set at 11.11% by far, with shares price recording returns by -12.03% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SBRA shares showcased -9.34% decrease. SBRA saw -21.46% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 13.23% compared to high within the same period of time.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. [NASDAQ:SBRA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.48.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. [SBRA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. [SBRA] sitting at +32.01 and its Gross Margin at +56.58, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.80%. These measurements indicate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. [SBRA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.45, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.20%. Its Return on Equity is 2.05, and its Return on Assets is 1.08. These metrics suggest that this Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.43 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.31. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. [SBRA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.26, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.78 and P/E Ratio of 56.89. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.10.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. [SBRA] has 211.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.15B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.31 to 24.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.84, which indicates that it is 4.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. [SBRA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. [SBRA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.