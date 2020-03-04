Simon Property Group, Inc. [SPG] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $122.47 after SPG shares went down by -3.73% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Simon Property Group, Inc. [NYSE:SPG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $127.22.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Simon Property Group, Inc. [SPG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Simon Property Group, Inc. [SPG] sitting at +35.95 and its Gross Margin at +60.14, this company’s Net Margin is now 36.50%. These measurements indicate that Simon Property Group, Inc. [SPG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.40, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.50%. Its Return on Equity is 71.67, and its Return on Assets is 6.74. These metrics all suggest that Simon Property Group, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Simon Property Group, Inc. [SPG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 976.89. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 90.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 79.02. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.68, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 993.57.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.28 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.80. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. Simon Property Group, Inc. [SPG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 18.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.36 and P/E Ratio of 18.10. These metrics all suggest that Simon Property Group, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.21 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.18.

Simon Property Group, Inc. [SPG] has 313.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $38.41B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 119.91 to 186.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.64, which indicates that it is 5.65% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Simon Property Group, Inc. [SPG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. [SPG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.