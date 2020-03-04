Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] took an upward turn with a change of 1.93%, trading at the price of $6.61 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.54 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 20.01M shares for that time period. SIRI monthly volatility recorded 2.09%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.26%. PS value for SIRI stocks is 3.74 with PB recorded at .

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SIRI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.48.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] sitting at +22.53 and its Gross Margin at +43.92, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.70%. These measurements indicate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.40%. Its Return on Assets is 8.96.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 109.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 68.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.29 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.53. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.65, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] earns $1,719,012 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 17.26 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.76. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.30 and its Current Ratio is 0.30. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] has 4.50B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $29.14B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.23 to 7.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.02, which indicates that it is 4.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.35. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.