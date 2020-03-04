Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] saw a change by -5.05% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $23.87. The company is holding 86.53M shares with keeping 79.50M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 1.53% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -59.90% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -48.85%, trading +2.01% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 86.53M shares valued at 3.18 million were bought and sold.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE:SIX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.14.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] sitting at +29.04 and its Gross Margin at +42.44, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.00%. These measurements indicate that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 21.70%. Its Return on Assets is 6.63.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 85.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.40.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.55. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.94 and its Current Ratio is 1.11. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] has 86.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.07B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.51 to 59.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.24, which indicates that it is 8.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 12.95. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.