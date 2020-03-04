The Blackstone Group Inc. [NYSE: BX] shares went higher by 1.12% from its previous closing of $56.09, now trading at the price of $56.72, also adding 0.63 points. Is BX stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.52 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of BX shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 1.16B float and a +1.16% run over in the last seven days. BX share price has been hovering between $64.97 and $32.44 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

The Blackstone Group Inc. [NYSE:BX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] sitting at +53.06 and its Gross Margin at +97.44, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.60%. These measurements indicate that The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.60%. Its Return on Equity is 23.69, and its Return on Assets is 4.85. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BX financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 160.37. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 61.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.24. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 21.38, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 157.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.74, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.38, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 68.74 and P/E Ratio of 24.72. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] earns $2,407,936 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.27 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.20.

The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] has 1.17B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $65.66B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.44 to 64.97. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 74.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.55, which indicates that it is 6.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.52. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.