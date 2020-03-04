The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. [NYSE: HIG] dipped by -2.90% on the last trading session, reaching $51.58 price per share at the time. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. represents 372.67M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $19.22B with the latest information.

The The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. traded at the price of $51.58 with 3.74 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of HIG shares recorded 2.10M.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. [NYSE:HIG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $53.12.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. [HIG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. [HIG] sitting at +13.96, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.30%. Its Return on Equity is 14.20, and its Return on Assets is 3.11. These metrics suggest that this The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. [HIG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 29.80. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 22.96, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 7.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.25, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. [HIG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.36 and P/E Ratio of 9.12. These metrics all suggest that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.31. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.35.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. [HIG] has 372.67M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $19.22B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 47.50 to 62.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.68, which indicates that it is 4.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.36. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. [HIG] a Reliable Buy?

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. [HIG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.