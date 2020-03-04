The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.[IPG] stock saw a move by 0.68% on Thursday, touching 1.14 million. Based on the recent volume, The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of IPG shares recorded 395.81M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. [IPG] stock could reach median target price of $26.50.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. [IPG] stock additionally went down by -7.83% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -6.56% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of IPG stock is set at -7.62% by far, with shares price recording returns by -5.31% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, IPG shares showcased 6.69% increase. IPG saw -15.26% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 9.18% compared to high within the same period of time.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. [NYSE:IPG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.21.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. [IPG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. [IPG] sitting at +10.96 and its Gross Margin at +11.87, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.70%. Its Return on Equity is 25.38, and its Return on Assets is 3.93. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates IPG financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.51 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. [IPG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.22, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.91 and P/E Ratio of 12.76. These metrics all suggest that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.61. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.93 and its Current Ratio is 0.93. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. [IPG] has 395.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.40B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.56 to 25.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.01, which indicates that it is 4.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.36. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. [IPG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. [IPG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.