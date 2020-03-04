Twitter, Inc.[TWTR] stock saw a move by -2.48% on Thursday, touching 22.93 million. Based on the recent volume, Twitter, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of TWTR shares recorded 777.81M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Twitter, Inc. [TWTR] stock could reach median target price of $36.25.

Twitter, Inc. [TWTR] stock additionally went down by -0.80% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 7.54% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of TWTR stock is set at 14.52% by far, with shares price recording returns by 13.01% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, TWTR shares showcased -18.10% decrease. TWTR saw -23.83% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 22.00% compared to high within the same period of time.

Twitter, Inc. [NYSE:TWTR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $35.82.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Twitter, Inc. [TWTR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Twitter, Inc. [TWTR] sitting at +10.59 and its Gross Margin at +67.13, this company’s Net Margin is now 42.40%. These measurements indicate that Twitter, Inc. [TWTR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.80%. Its Return on Equity is 18.90, and its Return on Assets is 12.82. These metrics all suggest that Twitter, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Twitter, Inc. [TWTR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 37.78. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 27.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.89. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.65, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 35.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 26.95 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. Twitter, Inc. [TWTR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.87, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.56 and P/E Ratio of 18.70. These metrics all suggest that Twitter, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.17 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.30. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 9.15 and its Current Ratio is 9.15. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Twitter, Inc. [TWTR] has 777.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $27.17B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.63 to 45.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.37, which indicates that it is 5.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.11. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Twitter, Inc. [TWTR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Twitter, Inc. [TWTR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.