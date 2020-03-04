Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN] saw a change by -2.89% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $68.50. The company is holding 372.36M shares with keeping 287.74M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 11.31% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -27.31% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -27.31%, trading +4.23% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 372.36M shares valued at 3.7 million were bought and sold.

Tyson Foods, Inc. [NYSE:TSN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $70.54.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN] sitting at +6.95 and its Gross Margin at +12.03, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.60%. Its Return on Equity is 15.04, and its Return on Assets is 6.50. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates TSN financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 84.73. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.87, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.05. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 69.81.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.97 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.93, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.17 and P/E Ratio of 12.52. These metrics all suggest that Tyson Foods, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN] earns $300,908 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 21.78 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.36. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.56 and its Current Ratio is 1.30. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN] has 372.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $25.51B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 61.54 to 94.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.57, which indicates that it is 4.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.53. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN] a Reliable Buy?

Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.