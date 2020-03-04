Umpqua Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ: UMPQ] dipped by -4.59% on the last trading session, reaching $15.38 price per share at the time. Umpqua Holdings Corporation represents 224.37M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.45B with the latest information.

The Umpqua Holdings Corporation traded at the price of $15.38 with 3.58 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of UMPQ shares recorded 1.59M.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ:UMPQ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.12.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] sitting at +33.89, this company’s Net Margin is now 31.60%. These measurements indicate that Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.90%. Its Return on Equity is 8.46, and its Return on Assets is 1.27. These metrics suggest that this Umpqua Holdings Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 39.42. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.28, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.37, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.08.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] has 224.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.45B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.98 to 18.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.06, which indicates that it is 5.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.98. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.