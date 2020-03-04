UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] saw a change by 9.58% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $286.44. The company is holding 944.70M shares with keeping 941.57M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 37.67% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -6.61% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -6.76%, trading +16.59% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 944.70M shares valued at 7.4 million were bought and sold.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE:UNH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $261.40.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] sitting at +8.13, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.06, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.20%. Its Return on Equity is 25.32, and its Return on Assets is 8.36. These metrics all suggest that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 67.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.84, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.38 and P/E Ratio of 20.00. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.46. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] has 944.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $246.94B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 208.07 to 306.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.71, which indicates that it is 6.08% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.26. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.