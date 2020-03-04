Unum Group [UNM] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $22.79 after UNM shares went down by -8.99% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Unum Group [NYSE:UNM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.04.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Unum Group [UNM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Unum Group [UNM] sitting at +13.41, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.95, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.60%. Its Return on Equity is 11.84, and its Return on Assets is 1.68. These metrics suggest that this Unum Group does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.63. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.66. Unum Group [UNM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.59, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.51 and P/E Ratio of 4.35. These metrics all suggest that Unum Group is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.18. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.36.

Unum Group [UNM] has 208.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.75B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.61 to 38.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 0.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.53, which indicates that it is 6.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.72. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Unum Group [UNM] a Reliable Buy?

Unum Group [UNM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.