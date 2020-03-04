Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ: VLY] dipped by -3.91% on the last trading session, reaching $9.34 price per share at the time. Valley National Bancorp represents 425.83M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.98B with the latest information.

The Valley National Bancorp traded at the price of $9.34 with 3.96 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of VLY shares recorded 2.28M.

Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ:VLY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.72.

Fundamental Analysis of Valley National Bancorp [VLY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Valley National Bancorp [VLY] sitting at +28.31, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.50%. These measurements indicate that Valley National Bancorp [VLY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.46, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 21.30%. Its Return on Equity is 8.01, and its Return on Assets is 0.89. These metrics suggest that this Valley National Bancorp does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Valley National Bancorp [VLY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 81.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.96, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.56.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.39, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.03.

Valley National Bancorp [VLY] has 425.83M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.98B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.13 to 12.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.22, which indicates that it is 5.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.41. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Valley National Bancorp [VLY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Valley National Bancorp [VLY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.