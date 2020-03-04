Wabtec Corporation [NYSE: WAB] dipped by -4.72% on the last trading session, reaching $65.14 price per share at the time. Wabtec Corporation represents 191.71M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.49B with the latest information.

The Wabtec Corporation traded at the price of $65.14 with 3.04 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of WAB shares recorded 1.37M.

Wabtec Corporation [NYSE:WAB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $68.37.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Wabtec Corporation [WAB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Wabtec Corporation [WAB] sitting at +11.35 and its Gross Margin at +22.78, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.80%. Its Return on Equity is 5.08, and its Return on Assets is 2.36. These metrics suggest that this Wabtec Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.38.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.96 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.32. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.11. Wabtec Corporation [WAB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.50, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.58 and P/E Ratio of 38.63. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.59. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.74 and its Current Ratio is 1.29. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Wabtec Corporation [WAB] has 191.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $12.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 61.00 to 81.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.36, which indicates that it is 5.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.80. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Wabtec Corporation [WAB] a Reliable Buy?

Wabtec Corporation [WAB] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.