Waste Management, Inc. [WM] took an upward turn with a change of -3.69%, trading at the price of $112.71 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.32 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Waste Management, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.80M shares for that time period. WM monthly volatility recorded 2.19%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.92%. PS value for WM stocks is 3.18 with PB recorded at 6.77.

Waste Management, Inc. [NYSE:WM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $117.03.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Waste Management, Inc. [WM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Waste Management, Inc. [WM] sitting at +17.82 and its Gross Margin at +28.37, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.76, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.40%. Its Return on Equity is 25.03, and its Return on Assets is 6.53. These metrics all suggest that Waste Management, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Waste Management, Inc. [WM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 197.27. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 66.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.53. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.38, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 193.07.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.98 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.05. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. Waste Management, Inc. [WM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.84, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.58 and P/E Ratio of 28.87. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Waste Management, Inc. [WM] earns $344,209 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.73 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.60. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.94 and its Current Ratio is 1.97. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Waste Management, Inc. [WM] has 435.48M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $49.08B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 97.55 to 126.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.62, which indicates that it is 4.92% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Waste Management, Inc. [WM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. [WM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.