Zosano Pharma Corporation [NASDAQ: ZSAN] opened at $1.01 and closed at $0.99 a share within trading session on 03/03/20. That means that the stock dropped by -11.53% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.88.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Zosano Pharma Corporation [NASDAQ: ZSAN] had 4.81 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.79M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 18.90%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 15.68%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $0.53 during that period and ZSAN managed to take a rebound to $5.84 in the last 52 weeks.

Zosano Pharma Corporation [NASDAQ:ZSAN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 03/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN]

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 36.49. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.73, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 19.08. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -51.35, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 24.03.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.11. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.77. Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.36.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.05 and its Current Ratio is 2.05. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] has 29.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $25.71M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.53 to 5.84. At its current price, it has moved down by -85.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 66.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.82, which indicates that it is 18.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.