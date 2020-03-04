The share price of Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. [NASDAQ: ZN] inclined by $0.22, presently trading at $0.20. The company’s shares saw 66.67% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $0.12 recorded on 03/03/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as ZN fall by -5.48% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -16.02% compared to -0.01 of all time high it touched on 02/27/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -6.87%, while additionally dropping -56.23% during the last 12 months. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -0.2% decrease from the current trading price.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. [NASDAQ:ZN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.22.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 03/10/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. [ZN]

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. [ZN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 43.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.90. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -52.64, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 43.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.45. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. [ZN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.40.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.11 and its Current Ratio is 1.11. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. [ZN] has 102.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $22.16M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.12 to 1.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -83.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 66.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.01, which indicates that it is 18.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. [ZN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. [ZN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.