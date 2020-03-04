ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. [NASDAQ: ZIOP] shares went lower by -7.50% from its previous closing of $3.13, now trading at the price of $2.90, also adding -0.23 points. Is ZIOP stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.6 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ZIOP shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 202.10M float and a -9.37% run over in the last seven days. ZIOP share price has been hovering between $7.25 and $2.68 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. [NASDAQ:ZIOP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.13.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. [ZIOP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. [ZIOP] sitting at -36921.92.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -81.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -63.00%. Its Return on Equity is -80.03, and its Return on Assets is -52.94. These metrics all suggest that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -10.69. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. [ZIOP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.52.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. [ZIOP] earns $3,042 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.16 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.00. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 8.89 and its Current Ratio is 8.89. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. [ZIOP] has 202.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $586.09M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.68 to 7.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.99, which indicates that it is 7.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. [ZIOP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. [ZIOP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.