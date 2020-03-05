Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.[ADMS] stock saw a move by 5.40% on Thursday, touching 1.49 million. Based on the recent volume, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ADMS shares recorded 27.89M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ADMS] stock could reach median target price of $7.25.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ADMS] stock additionally went down by -5.30% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -21.29% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ADMS stock is set at -48.59% by far, with shares price recording returns by -31.79% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ADMS shares showcased -30.08% decrease. ADMS saw -66.63% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 25.22% compared to high within the same period of time.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ:ADMS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.98.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ADMS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ADMS] sitting at -168.81 and its Gross Margin at +95.48.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -53.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -72.70%. Its Return on Equity is -236.39, and its Return on Assets is -52.99. These metrics suggest that this Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 84.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.44.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.28. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 5.38 and its Current Ratio is 5.58. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ADMS] has 27.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $117.01M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.35 to 12.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -66.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.70, which indicates that it is 12.79% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ADMS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ADMS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.