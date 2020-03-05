The share price of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [NASDAQ: ADPT] inclined by $25.72, presently trading at $28.72. The company’s shares saw 19.42% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $24.05 recorded on 03/04/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as ADPT fall by -3.14% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -4.01% compared to -0.93 of all time high it touched on 02/27/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -4.27%. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $44.75. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 16.03% increase from the current trading price.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [NASDAQ:ADPT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.72.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] sitting at -92.15 and its Gross Margin at +65.86, this company’s Net Margin is now -81.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -17.22, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -12.90%. Its Return on Equity is -44.46, and its Return on Assets is -11.18. These metrics suggest that this Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.01.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -42.62. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 35.37. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.56, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.07.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.14. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 7.71 and its Current Ratio is 7.82. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] has 127.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.66B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.05 to 55.12. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.