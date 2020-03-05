ADMA Biologics, Inc. [ADMA] took an upward turn with a change of -0.88%, trading at the price of $3.36 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.45 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while ADMA Biologics, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.44M shares for that time period. ADMA monthly volatility recorded 7.97%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 11.84%. PS value for ADMA stocks is 13.70 with PB recorded at 5.56.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. [NASDAQ:ADMA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.39.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 03/17/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ADMA Biologics, Inc. [ADMA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ADMA Biologics, Inc. [ADMA] sitting at -331.99 and its Gross Margin at -153.39.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ADMA Biologics, Inc. [ADMA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 223.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 69.11, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.76. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -10.21, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 223.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 15.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.34. ADMA Biologics, Inc. [ADMA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.60.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, ADMA Biologics, Inc. [ADMA] earns $53,413 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.44 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.17. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.69 and its Current Ratio is 4.63. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. [ADMA] has 86.48M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $293.17M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.82 to 6.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.82, which indicates that it is 11.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.07. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ADMA Biologics, Inc. [ADMA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. [ADMA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.