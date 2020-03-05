Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [AMD] took an upward turn with a change of -1.32%, trading at the price of $49.45 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 32.67 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 60.77M shares for that time period. AMD monthly volatility recorded 5.45%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 8.98%. PS value for AMD stocks is 8.43 with PB recorded at 20.21.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $50.11.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [AMD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [AMD] sitting at +8.75 and its Gross Margin at +42.62, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.40, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.40%. Its Return on Equity is 16.66, and its Return on Assets is 6.44. These metrics all suggest that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [AMD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 25.75. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 20.48, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.08. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.27, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 24.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 61.89 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.79, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [AMD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 19.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 104.91 and P/E Ratio of 166.70. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [AMD] earns $590,439 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.30 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.27. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.53 and its Current Ratio is 1.95. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [AMD] has 1.13B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $56.72B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.03 to 59.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 135.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.95, which indicates that it is 8.98% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.09. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [AMD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [AMD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.