Alliant Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: LNT] gained by 5.64% on the last trading session, reaching $57.86 price per share at the time. Alliant Energy Corporation represents 258.34M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.95B with the latest information.

The Alliant Energy Corporation traded at the price of $57.86 with 1.67 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of LNT shares recorded 1.57M.

Alliant Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:LNT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $54.77.

Fundamental Analysis of Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] sitting at +21.32 and its Gross Margin at +24.36, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.30%. These measurements indicate that Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.00%. Its Return on Equity is 11.14, and its Return on Assets is 3.42. These metrics suggest that this Alliant Energy Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.04.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.63 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.76. Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.57, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.76 and P/E Ratio of 24.83. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.22. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.32 and its Current Ratio is 0.43. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] has 258.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $14.95B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 45.68 to 60.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.35, which indicates that it is 5.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.88. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.