Altice USA, Inc.[ATUS] stock saw a move by -1.01% on Thursday, touching 1.7 million. Based on the recent volume, Altice USA, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ATUS shares recorded 637.67M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Altice USA, Inc. [ATUS] stock additionally went up by +2.02% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -2.02% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ATUS stock is set at 25.69% by far, with shares price recording returns by 6.26% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ATUS shares showcased -5.24% decrease. ATUS saw -15.43% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 28.96% compared to high within the same period of time.

Altice USA, Inc. [NYSE:ATUS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $27.15.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Altice USA, Inc. [ATUS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Altice USA, Inc. [ATUS] sitting at +19.43 and its Gross Margin at +43.00, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.06, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.70%. Its Return on Equity is 4.50, and its Return on Assets is 0.40. These metrics suggest that this Altice USA, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 70.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.71 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.14. Altice USA, Inc. [ATUS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.62, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.09 and P/E Ratio of 126.07. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.28. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.70 and its Current Ratio is 0.70. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Altice USA, Inc. [ATUS] has 637.67M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $17.31B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.84 to 31.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Altice USA, Inc. [ATUS] a Reliable Buy?

Altice USA, Inc. [ATUS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.