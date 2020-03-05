Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [AMRX] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $4.09 after AMRX shares went up by 7.07% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NYSE:AMRX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.82.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [AMRX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [AMRX] sitting at +0.09 and its Gross Margin at +29.46, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.05, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.30%. Its Return on Equity is -85.00, and its Return on Assets is -9.03. These metrics suggest that this Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 75.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.51 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 12.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.99. companyname [AMRX] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 373.46.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.41. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.51 and its Current Ratio is 2.20. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [AMRX] has 294.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.27 to 14.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -72.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 80.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.72, which indicates that it is 10.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.35. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [AMRX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [AMRX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.