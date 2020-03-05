Amyris, Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] opened at $3.38 and closed at $3.29 a share within trading session on 03/04/20. That means that the stock gained by 11.55% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $3.67.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Amyris, Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] had 3.29 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.92M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 14.61%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 11.43%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $1.87 during that period and AMRS managed to take a rebound to $5.75 in the last 52 weeks.

Amyris, Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.29.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 03/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Amyris, Inc. [AMRS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Amyris, Inc. [AMRS] sitting at -208.66 and its Gross Margin at +42.30.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 164.07.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.56.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Amyris, Inc. [AMRS] earns $126,449 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.16 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.46. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.39 and its Current Ratio is 0.43. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Amyris, Inc. [AMRS] has 97.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $357.42M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.87 to 5.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 96.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.26, which indicates that it is 14.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.20. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Amyris, Inc. [AMRS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Amyris, Inc. [AMRS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.