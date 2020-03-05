Apple Inc. [AAPL] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Goods sector company has a current value of $299.26 after AAPL shares went down by -1.15% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Goods stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Apple Inc. [NASDAQ:AAPL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $302.74.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Apple Inc. [AAPL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Apple Inc. [AAPL] sitting at +24.33 and its Gross Margin at +37.58, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.50%. These measurements indicate that Apple Inc. [AAPL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 30.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 26.90%. Its Return on Equity is 55.92, and its Return on Assets is 15.69. These metrics all suggest that Apple Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Apple Inc. [AAPL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 119.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.92. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 17.69, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 101.46.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.75 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.94, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Apple Inc. [AAPL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 10.74, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.66 and P/E Ratio of 23.63. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Apple Inc. [AAPL] earns $1,897,577 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.48 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.74. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.50 and its Current Ratio is 1.54. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Apple Inc. [AAPL] has 4.38B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1325.41B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 169.50 to 327.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 76.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.31, which indicates that it is 6.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.82. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Apple Inc. [AAPL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Apple Inc. [AAPL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.